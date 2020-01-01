Happycoin (HPC) Price Up 46.9% Over Last Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Happycoin has a total market cap of $783,541.00 and $390.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded up 46.9% against the dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00582254 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000057 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000956 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 24,483,396 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

