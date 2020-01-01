Block Array (ARY) Market Cap Tops $8,262.00

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Block Array token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, Block Array has traded down 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. Block Array has a total market capitalization of $8,262.00 and approximately $244.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Block Array alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.71 or 0.06035642 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029743 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002080 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036318 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Block Array Profile

Block Array is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com . Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup . The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Block Array Token Trading

Block Array can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Block Array Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block Array and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.