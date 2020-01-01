Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NYSEARCA:HLAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1192 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HLAL opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $27.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.72.

