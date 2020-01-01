JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

JPM stock opened at $139.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.94 and a 1 year high of $140.08.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price (up previously from $138.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.01.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

