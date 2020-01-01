WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (WBIT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.78 on January 2nd

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.29.

WBIT stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges
YGGDRASH Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges
Block Array Market Cap Tops $8,262.00
Block Array Market Cap Tops $8,262.00
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.12 on January 2nd
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.90
WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.78 on January 2nd
WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.78 on January 2nd
WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd
WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report