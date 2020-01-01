WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (WBIT) to Issue — Dividend of $0.78 on January 2nd

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.779 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.29.

WBIT stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.92. WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

