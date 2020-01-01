WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (WBIG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 2nd

WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0519 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00087.

Shares of NYSEARCA WBIG opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

Dividend History for WBI BullBear Yield 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIG)

