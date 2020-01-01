WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (WBAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Friday, January 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

WBAL stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.92. WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01.

Dividend History for WisdomTree Balanced Income Fund (NYSEARCA:WBAL)

