Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd.

Corecivic has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Corecivic has a payout ratio of 112.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NYSE CXW opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.99. Corecivic has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $24.38.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Dividend History for Corecivic (NYSE:CXW)

