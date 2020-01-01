Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.64. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 432.90 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 560.93 ($7.38).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Dividend History for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

