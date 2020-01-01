Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40

Auto Trader Group PLC (LON:AUTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AUTO opened at GBX 594.60 ($7.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 544.64. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 432.90 ($5.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.07). The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.66.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUTO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.50) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 414 ($5.45) to GBX 444 ($5.84) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 560.93 ($7.38).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.