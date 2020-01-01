Brokerages Anticipate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $1.11. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reported earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.85.

Shares of FCAU opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.89. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAU. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

