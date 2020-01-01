Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to Announce $0.95 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.95 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Vectrus posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.34 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 14.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.78. Vectrus has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

In other news, SVP Francis Peloso sold 10,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,513.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the third quarter worth $293,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vectrus by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Vectrus by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vectrus by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vectrus by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 829,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,694,000 after acquiring an additional 113,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

