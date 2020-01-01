Brokerages Expect GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S’s earnings. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAL opened at $8.72 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

