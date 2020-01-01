Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Trading 7.9% Higher

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.82 and last traded at $28.14, 105,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 138% from the average session volume of 44,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

