Analysts Expect Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Propetro Holding Corp (NYSE:PUMP) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Propetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Propetro posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Propetro will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $2.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Propetro.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $541.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.39 million. Propetro had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 9.40%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PUMP. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Propetro from $17.60 to $10.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Propetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen cut shares of Propetro to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Propetro to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.61.

PUMP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Propetro has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

