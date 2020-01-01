iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) Shares Up 6.4%

iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) shares shot up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40, 313,453 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 9% from the average session volume of 286,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. iFresh had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 5,468.69%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iFresh stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iFresh Inc (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of iFresh worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands.

