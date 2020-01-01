Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.37, approximately 130,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 74,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

