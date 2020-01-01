Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.63). Neovasc posted earnings per share of ($1.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($3.35). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.54) to ($1.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVCN shares. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on Neovasc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCN opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.43. Neovasc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 325.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,809,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678,404 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Neovasc by 72.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

