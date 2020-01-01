Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Trading Up 6.8%

Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 5,751,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 299% from the average daily volume of 1,440,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

