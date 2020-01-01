Analysts Anticipate New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) to Announce $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) will post $0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Senior Investment Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. New Senior Investment Group also reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Senior Investment Group.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE SNR opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The company has a market cap of $628.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNR. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Senior Investment Group (SNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.