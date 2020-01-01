Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Shares Up 9.2%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) shares shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.37, 421,947 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 146% from the average session volume of 171,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPHS shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.79.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Equities research analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

