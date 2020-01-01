Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Trading 9.3% Higher

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.48, 1,536,300 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 867,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sundial Growers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.38 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sundial Growers in the third quarter worth $910,000. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $710,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $479,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sundial Growers during the third quarter valued at $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers, Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

