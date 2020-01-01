Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Shares Up 9.6%

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY)’s stock price shot up 9.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.80, 350,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 189% from the average session volume of 121,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sphere 3D from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sphere 3D stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) by 1,003.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,117 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Sphere 3D worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.