BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Trading Up 10.2%

BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s stock price was up 10.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.19, approximately 5,235,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 1,580,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 1,505.15% and a negative net margin of 249.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics Inc will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.