Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Up 12.4%

Xunlei Ltd (NASDAQ:XNET)’s share price shot up 12.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.17, 3,154,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 1,576,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

Several research firms recently commented on XNET. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xunlei from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 123,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xunlei by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 399,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 123,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited, a cloud-based acceleration technology company, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud computing that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel and Offline Accelerator.

