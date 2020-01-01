Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading Up 10.4%

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI)’s share price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.53, approximately 125,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 128,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HJLI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.82.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 224.86% and a negative net margin of 5,293.30%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 77,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.43% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

