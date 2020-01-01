ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Trading Up 11.8%

ITUS Corporation (NYSE:ANIX)’s share price was up 11.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 114,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 63,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of ITUS from $11.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get ITUS alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for ITUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.