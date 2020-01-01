Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Trading 4.3% Higher

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24, 100,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 158% from the average session volume of 38,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.39.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

