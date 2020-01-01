HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $180.98 Million

Analysts expect HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) to report sales of $180.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.59 million. HubSpot posted sales of $144.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $669.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $667.00 million to $670.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $827.24 million, with estimates ranging from $815.76 million to $836.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HubSpot from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $187.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $215.00 price target on shares of HubSpot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.11.

NYSE HUBS opened at $158.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -155.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.32. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $117.77 and a 12-month high of $207.98.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $1,271,005.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,604,871.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 25,501 shares of company stock worth $4,002,722 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $706,494,000 after acquiring an additional 308,282 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 13.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 365,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth $61,888,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,977,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

