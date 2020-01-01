Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 874,635 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 849% from the previous session’s volume of 92,158 shares.The stock last traded at $12.51 and had previously closed at $12.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

