Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,512,436 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,346 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Aegis assumed coverage on Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.81.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 4,112.97%.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOLO)

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles.

