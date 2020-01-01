Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Shares Up 18.8%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s share price shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.38, 1,243,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 271% from the average session volume of 335,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

The firm has a market cap of $57.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $372.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 38,861 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exela Technologies by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,820,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 186,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

