Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 15.5% Higher

Aurora Mobile Ltd – (NASDAQ:JG)’s share price traded up 15.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.61, 172,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 155% from the average session volume of 67,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Get Aurora Mobile alerts:

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Aurora Mobile Limited provides mobile big data solutions platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers developer services that integrate with various mobile apps and provide core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.