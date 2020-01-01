Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) Stock Price Up 29.2%

Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ:FTR) rose 29.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97, approximately 7,466,805 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 3,002,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.85 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Frontier Communications (NASDAQ:FTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.32. Frontier Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 72.00%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Corp will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 92,071 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 383,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 87,776 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 578.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 113,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,766,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Frontier Communications by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 374,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 121,824 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises.

