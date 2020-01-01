Insight Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $176.72 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Insight Chain has a total market capitalization of $176.72 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00006983 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $5.60, $32.15 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insight Chain alerts:

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00338481 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013834 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003466 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015657 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010016 BTC.

Insight Chain Profile

INB is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io . Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Insight Chain

Insight Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $33.94, $20.33, $24.43, $24.68, $32.15 and $18.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insight Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insight Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.