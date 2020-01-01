Patron (PAT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Patron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates, IDAX and LATOKEN. Patron has a market capitalization of $77,773.00 and approximately $672.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Patron Token Profile

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,233,912 tokens. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, IDAX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

