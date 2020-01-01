CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One CPChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, IDEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. CPChain has a market cap of $1.49 million and $82,939.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00043855 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00582871 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005350 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000212 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00001031 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000440 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CPCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.