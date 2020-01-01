$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.12. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

CARG opened at $35.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $45.25.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $302,900.00. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,162,925 shares of company stock worth $42,257,341 over the last ninety days. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 49.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the third quarter worth $998,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 131.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

