Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. Evertec posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Evertec news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Evertec by 2,259.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Evertec by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. Evertec has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $37.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

