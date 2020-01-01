PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (MUNI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of NYSEARCA MUNI opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a 1-year low of $52.72 and a 1-year high of $56.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.17.
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund
