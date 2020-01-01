PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (SMMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:SMMU opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65. PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

