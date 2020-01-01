ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (ALTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF (BATS:ALTS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3989 per share on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.46.

