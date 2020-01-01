SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0548 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

KOMP opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 52 week low of $25.94 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

