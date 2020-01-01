Tortoise Water Fund (TBLU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Tortoise Water Fund (BATS:TBLU) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1187 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tortoise Water Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of TBLU stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Tortoise Water Fund has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

