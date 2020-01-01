US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (IDIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 2nd

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

NYSEARCA:IDIV opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

Dividend History for US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)

