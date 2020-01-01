VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.
About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF
