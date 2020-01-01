VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on January 6th

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1593 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Dividend History for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

