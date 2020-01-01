VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0862 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd
Tortoise Water Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 2nd
