VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $21.47.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

