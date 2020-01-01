VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $21.47.
About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF
