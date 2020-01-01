VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1223 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYEM opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

