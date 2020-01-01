VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (MAAX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 6th

VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:MAAX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0688 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSEARCA MAAX opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Municipal Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.54.

