USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 3rd

Posted by on Jan 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Dividend History for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB)

Receive News & Ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd
PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 3rd
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
ProShares Morningstar Alternatives Solution ETF To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on January 3rd
Tortoise Water Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
Tortoise Water Fund To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th
US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 2nd
US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on January 2nd


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report