USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (UITB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on January 3rd

USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1785 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UITB opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.87. USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

